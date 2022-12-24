Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EXPO stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $118.93.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

