Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,220 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 932,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 708,208 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,202,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 599,475 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 451,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

