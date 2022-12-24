Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.