Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $332.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $481.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.90 and its 200 day moving average is $342.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

