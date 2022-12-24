Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

