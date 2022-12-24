Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,794.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,816.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 442,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,592,000 after buying an additional 421,124 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 49,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,932.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $89.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

