Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

AMZN opened at $85.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

