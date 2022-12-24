Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 31,066 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,912.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.