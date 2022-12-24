Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 36,462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,934.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.4% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 124.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

