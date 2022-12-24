Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

