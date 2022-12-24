Chad Verbowski Sells 7,668 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

