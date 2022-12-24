Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NXST stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

