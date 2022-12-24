Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 122,733 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,911.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,733 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $639,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

