Chi-Hong Ju Sells 2,000 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44.

On Friday, December 16th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $81.21 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $220.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ambarella to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.