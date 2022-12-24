Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

