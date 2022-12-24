Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.49. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $770.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,816.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,245 shares of company stock worth $3,433,252. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

