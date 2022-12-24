Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.49. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $770.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,816.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,245 shares of company stock worth $3,433,252. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.