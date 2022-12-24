Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,910.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

