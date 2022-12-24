Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $113.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.