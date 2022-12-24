Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

