Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $172.94. The firm has a market cap of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

