Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $463.21, but opened at $445.27. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $447.01, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day moving average is $495.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $6,874,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

