Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $463.21, but opened at $445.27. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $447.01, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $460.24 and its 200-day moving average is $495.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,853,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

