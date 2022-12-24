Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 9.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMI opened at $241.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

