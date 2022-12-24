CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 208.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVB Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 35.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CVB Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVB Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,528,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

