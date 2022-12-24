D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,569,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in VeriSign by 14,979.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 57.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VeriSign by 20.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

