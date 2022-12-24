Dana L. Evan Sells 5,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BOX stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.
BOX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
