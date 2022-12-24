DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 10,429 CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CION. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,555. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CION Investment Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CION opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $570.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.56. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

