DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,699 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

