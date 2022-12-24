DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 100,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 855,122 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.05 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

