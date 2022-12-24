DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 396,162 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

