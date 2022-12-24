DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $1,032,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

