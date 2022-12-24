DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

