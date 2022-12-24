DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $119,000 in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,108,000. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,506,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,873 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 34.8% in the first quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC now owns 3,372,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 871,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DNN opened at $1.16 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 103.22%. On average, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.