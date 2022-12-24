DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OCSL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

