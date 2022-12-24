DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

