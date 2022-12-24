DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BGSF worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BGSF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BGSF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $15.00 on Friday. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

