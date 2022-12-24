DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of Drive Shack worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lansing Management LP boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 590.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,487 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DS shares. BTIG Research lowered Drive Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Drive Shack Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE DS opened at $0.20 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.