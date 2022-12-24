DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
