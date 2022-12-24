DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $104,000 Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 316,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $3,372,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,064,193 shares of company stock worth $11,197,202. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $8.79 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

