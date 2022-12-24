DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 611,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $8.12 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.