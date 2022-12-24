DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $897.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 331.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

