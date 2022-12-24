DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTTR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 90,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $277,581.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 687,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.57 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $738.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Matterport Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

