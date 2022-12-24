Diversified Trust Co Acquires 16,009 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 174.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $6.29 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.