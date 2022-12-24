Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,120 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Centene Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.63 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile



Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

