Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,575 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 317,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRSH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $60,155.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 103,600 shares valued at $1,453,892. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

