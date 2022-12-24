Diversified Trust Co Acquires 675 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

