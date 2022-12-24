Diversified Trust Co Acquires 741 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Catalent were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,479,000 after buying an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after buying an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $129.73.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

