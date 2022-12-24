Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

