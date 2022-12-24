Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 13,450 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,521,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLY. TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.1 %

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

