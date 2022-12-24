Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

